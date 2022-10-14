Ballast Advisors LLC Has $1.86 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,168.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,513 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 16,741 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.8% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,303,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $13,327,000. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $490,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $518,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $5,287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,148 shares of company stock valued at $15,764,696. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.39.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $112.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 100.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.37 and its 200 day moving average is $126.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

