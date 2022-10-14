Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BAX. Citigroup reduced their price target on Baxter International from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Baxter International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Baxter International from $99.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baxter International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.14.

Baxter International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $56.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $53.78 and a 52 week high of $89.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.70 and a 200 day moving average of $66.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baxter International

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 21.75%. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 401.8% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 19.2% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,295,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,226,000 after purchasing an additional 208,650 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the first quarter valued at $4,175,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 428,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,303,000 after acquiring an additional 143,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth about $5,280,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

