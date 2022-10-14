BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) by 192.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,309,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 861,511 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $14,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BGR. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the first quarter worth about $123,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 17.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 24.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust alerts:

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Price Performance

Shares of BGR opened at $12.04 on Friday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $13.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.59.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0585 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.