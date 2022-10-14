Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Has $4.73 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 5.2% of Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $2,419,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 466,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,829,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $16,506,000. Finally, Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $109.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $320.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

