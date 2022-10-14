Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.17.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $39.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.33. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of $36.93 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.42 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,598,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.5% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.