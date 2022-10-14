BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) CEO Purchases $245,235.20 in Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey Gould bought 12,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $245,235.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,106,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,154,309.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeffrey Gould also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 7th, Jeffrey Gould bought 15,163 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $289,461.67.

On Thursday, September 29th, Jeffrey Gould bought 11,347 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.03 per share, for a total transaction of $227,280.41.

On Monday, September 26th, Jeffrey Gould bought 9,168 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $189,044.16.

On Friday, September 23rd, Jeffrey Gould bought 11,137 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.36 per share, for a total transaction of $237,886.32.

On Friday, September 16th, Jeffrey Gould bought 7,644 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $165,186.84.

On Monday, September 19th, Jeffrey Gould bought 695 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.06 per share, for a total transaction of $15,331.70.

BRT Apartments Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BRT opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $25.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.31. The company has a market capitalization of $386.81 million, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19.

BRT Apartments Announces Dividend

BRT Apartments ( NYSE:BRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $2.03. BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 167.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is currently 24.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BRT Apartments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRT Apartments

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in BRT Apartments in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in BRT Apartments by 20.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 15,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BRT Apartments in the first quarter valued at $426,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BRT Apartments during the second quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in BRT Apartments by 320.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 81,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 62,366 shares during the last quarter. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

