BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) CEO Purchases $245,235.20 in Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey Gould bought 12,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $245,235.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,106,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,154,309.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Jeffrey Gould also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 7th, Jeffrey Gould bought 15,163 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $289,461.67.
- On Thursday, September 29th, Jeffrey Gould bought 11,347 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.03 per share, for a total transaction of $227,280.41.
- On Monday, September 26th, Jeffrey Gould bought 9,168 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $189,044.16.
- On Friday, September 23rd, Jeffrey Gould bought 11,137 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.36 per share, for a total transaction of $237,886.32.
- On Friday, September 16th, Jeffrey Gould bought 7,644 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $165,186.84.
- On Monday, September 19th, Jeffrey Gould bought 695 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.06 per share, for a total transaction of $15,331.70.
BRT Apartments Stock Up 5.6 %
Shares of NYSE:BRT opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $25.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.31. The company has a market capitalization of $386.81 million, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19.
BRT Apartments Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is currently 24.81%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BRT Apartments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRT Apartments
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in BRT Apartments in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in BRT Apartments by 20.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 15,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BRT Apartments in the first quarter valued at $426,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BRT Apartments during the second quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in BRT Apartments by 320.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 81,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 62,366 shares during the last quarter. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About BRT Apartments
BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.
