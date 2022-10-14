Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,621 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Bruker during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Bruker by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker Stock Up 2.3 %

BRKR opened at $55.69 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $87.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.40.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $588.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BRKR shares. TheStreet cut Bruker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bruker in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

About Bruker

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.