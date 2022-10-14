Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.92

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.92 and last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 1845 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Burford Capital Trading Up 1.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.53.

Burford Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burford Capital

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BUR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 273,700.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 31.2% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the second quarter worth about $177,000. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the second quarter worth about $246,000. 5.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Burford Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.