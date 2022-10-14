Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Stake Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 193,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $26,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,036 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Burlington Stores by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,658,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,555,000 after purchasing an additional 374,400 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,634,000 after purchasing an additional 319,849 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,037,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,062,000 after purchasing an additional 63,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,003,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,742,000 after purchasing an additional 90,918 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

BURL opened at $115.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.47 and a 12-month high of $304.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BURL shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $152.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.32.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

