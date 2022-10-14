Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) CEO Bryan Ganz Buys 14,000 Shares

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) CEO Bryan Ganz purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $71,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 590,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,033,566.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BYRN opened at $6.47 on Friday. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $19.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.87 million, a PE ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.01.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Byrna Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Dawson James lowered their target price on shares of Byrna Technologies from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Byrna Technologies from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after buying an additional 90,375 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 775.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 548,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after buying an additional 485,809 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 288,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $2,310,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles.

