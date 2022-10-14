Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 144,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,448 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $15,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,618,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after buying an additional 1,485,339 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 79.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,515,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,456 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,941,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,809 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $7,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $97.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.67. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $90.27 and a twelve month high of $174.65. The company has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by ($0.17). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,928 shares of company stock worth $8,506,721. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.07.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.