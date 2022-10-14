Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Insider Sells $72,037.80 in Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $72,037.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,495.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Catalent Stock Up 1.3 %
CTLT stock opened at $74.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.30 and a 52-week high of $140.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.47.
Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalent
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTLT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Catalent to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.88.
About Catalent
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Catalent (CTLT)
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
- Does Short Selling In AMC Mean The Stock Is A Horror Movie?
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.