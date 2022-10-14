Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Insider Sells $72,037.80 in Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $72,037.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,495.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Catalent Stock Up 1.3 %

CTLT stock opened at $74.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.30 and a 52-week high of $140.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.47.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalent

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Catalent by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,045,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Catalent by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,998,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,204,000 after buying an additional 627,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTLT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Catalent to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.88.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

