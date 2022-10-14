CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Insider Mary Jo Prigge Sells 5,954 Shares

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 5,954 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $53,764.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mary Jo Prigge also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

On Thursday, September 8th, Mary Jo Prigge sold 102,165 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $973,632.45.

On Monday, August 8th, Mary Jo Prigge sold 115,422 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $1,134,598.26.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CCCS opened at $8.49 on Friday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 29.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $192.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

CCCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Institutional Trading of CCC Intelligent Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,087,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,809,000 after purchasing an additional 13,003,752 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,519,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663,827 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,045,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,221,000 after purchasing an additional 478,313 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,189,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,345,000 after purchasing an additional 862,168 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,702,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.