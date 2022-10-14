CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,718,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,688 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $31,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. 37.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group set a $18.00 price target on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.42.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.15. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company’s revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

