Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,958,000 after purchasing an additional 319,722 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth $4,868,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Commvault Systems by 4.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088,016 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,161,000 after acquiring an additional 46,815 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Commvault Systems by 17.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 259,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,243,000 after acquiring an additional 38,874 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Commvault Systems by 13.7% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 312,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,736,000 after acquiring an additional 37,642 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commvault Systems stock opened at $54.82 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $77.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.64, a PEG ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.36.

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Commvault Systems had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $197.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $29,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,902.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Commvault Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

