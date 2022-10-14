Crown Wealth Group LLC Has $254,000 Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Crown Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,319,000. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $587,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,858,000. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 315,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,911,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on JNJ. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.56.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.5 %

JNJ opened at $165.15 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.24 and a 200-day moving average of $173.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

