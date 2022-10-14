Cumberland Advisors Inc. Buys 9,258 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,193.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,680 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,866.7% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 15,517 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2,260.4% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 672,486 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $71,425,000 after purchasing an additional 643,996 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2,044.2% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 7,719 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2,179.3% in the second quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2,399.3% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,148 shares of company stock worth $15,764,696 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.39.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $112.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.18. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 100.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

