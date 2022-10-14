CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Gap Up to $7.51

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.51, but opened at $8.00. CureVac shares last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 3,627 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CureVac in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

CureVac Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $13.85.

Institutional Trading of CureVac

About CureVac

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVAC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in CureVac during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in CureVac by 226.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in CureVac by 28.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in CureVac during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in CureVac by 90.6% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

