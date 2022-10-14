Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.41

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.41 and last traded at $4.48, with a volume of 1611 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.08. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.95.
Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $223.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.82 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 36.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. Research analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.
