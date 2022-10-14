Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.41

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.41 and last traded at $4.48, with a volume of 1611 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

Dada Nexus Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.08. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $223.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.82 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 36.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. Research analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dada Nexus

About Dada Nexus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DADA. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter valued at $16,704,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter valued at $8,113,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 6,289.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 664,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 654,146 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,852,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,081,000 after purchasing an additional 635,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 17,462.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 586,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 583,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

