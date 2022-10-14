Daniel Omeniuk Buys 1,500,000 Shares of MX Gold Corp. (CVE:MXL) Stock

MX Gold Corp. (CVE:MXL – Get Rating) Senior Officer Daniel Omeniuk bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,902,300 shares in the company, valued at C$95,115.

MX Gold Trading Up ∞

CVE MXL opened at C$0.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.11. MX Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.08 and a 12 month high of C$0.26.

MX Gold (CVE:MXL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About MX Gold

MX Gold Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Willa property with 21 mineral claims covering a surface area of approximately 5,329 hectares located in the Slocan mining division, British Columbia.

