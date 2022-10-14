Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) CFO Purchases $158,650.00 in Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) CFO Michael Quartieri bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.73 per share, with a total value of $158,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 41,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,800.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $33.62 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12 month low of $29.60 and a 12 month high of $52.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.48). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 43.40% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $468.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,454,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $316,921,000 after purchasing an additional 23,447 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,154,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $253,094,000 after purchasing an additional 26,289 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5,278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,333,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,495 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,428,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,818,000 after purchasing an additional 32,280 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,136,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,255,000 after purchasing an additional 54,403 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLAY. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

