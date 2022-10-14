Dearborn Partners LLC Purchases 14,027 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,995.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,730 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,027 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $579,225,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $939,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $112.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 100.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.39.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 321,148 shares of company stock valued at $15,764,696. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

