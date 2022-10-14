Dmitry Melnikov Sells 5,890 Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 5,890 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $74,390.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,609.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SEMR stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $27.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $62.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.04 million. Semrush had a negative return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SEMR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Semrush from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Semrush from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Semrush presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Semrush during the second quarter valued at $250,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Semrush during the second quarter valued at $345,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Semrush by 68.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 49,671 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Semrush during the second quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Semrush by 46.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 20,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

