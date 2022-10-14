Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $216.52

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 216.52 ($2.62) and last traded at GBX 217.20 ($2.62), with a volume of 212338 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 225 ($2.72).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.29) price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 360 ($4.35).

The company has a market capitalization of £972.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 246.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 297.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,172 stores in the United Kingdom and 55 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

