Donald L. Hagan LLC Sells 439 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Donald L. Hagan LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,481 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147,385 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,441,000 after acquiring an additional 43,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $234.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $219.13 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.38.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

