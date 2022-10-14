Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Position Raised by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,056 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $387,000. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $1,271,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 151.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 67,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after buying an additional 40,925 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.4% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 48,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at $2,200,000. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Eagle Materials to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.09.

Eagle Materials Trading Up 1.7 %

Eagle Materials stock opened at $115.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.98 and a 12 month high of $169.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $561.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.82 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 33.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.37%.

Eagle Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

