Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,872 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $15,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 34.1% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.3% during the first quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 3,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 22.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 155.3% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 9,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EMN shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.71.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE EMN opened at $73.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $129.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.77.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.01%.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.