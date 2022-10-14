Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $53.86

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $53.86 and last traded at $55.51, with a volume of 13094 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on EVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Enviva from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enviva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enviva to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enviva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.50.

Enviva Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.15 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.09 and its 200 day moving average is $70.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Enviva Dividend Announcement

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $296.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.42 million. Enviva had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.21%. On average, analysts predict that Enviva Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.905 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Enviva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 411.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enviva news, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $28,683.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,710.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.69 per share, with a total value of $10,138,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,412,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,349,284.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $28,683.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,503 shares in the company, valued at $5,453,710.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 214,966 shares of company stock valued at $10,894,617 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enviva

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Enviva by 2.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,828 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Enviva by 5.2% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Enviva by 5.0% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Enviva by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enviva

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Further Reading

