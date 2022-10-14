Ervin Investment Management LLC Has $320,000 Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ervin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Amazon.com by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $112.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 100.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.39.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,148 shares of company stock valued at $15,764,696. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

