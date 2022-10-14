Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 632,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,769 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $29,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,705,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,072 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,683,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,044,000 after acquiring an additional 229,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,218,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,886,000 after buying an additional 449,065 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,690,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,127,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,909,000 after buying an additional 179,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Stock Up 2.2 %

Essential Utilities stock opened at $40.27 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $53.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.77.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $448.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 21.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.287 dividend. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WTRG. StockNews.com began coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.