Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 171,711 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,548.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,799 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,711 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.6% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $110,725,825,000 after purchasing an additional 543,744 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,050.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,004,228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008,600 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,053.0% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $770,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915,879 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,213,777 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,996,815,000 after acquiring an additional 639,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,089.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,800,274 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $509,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581,020 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $112.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 100.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,148 shares of company stock valued at $15,764,696. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.39.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.