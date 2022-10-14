Exeter Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,900.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cumberland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,193.8% in the second quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 9,680 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,866.7% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 15,517 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 14,728 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,260.4% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 672,486 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $71,425,000 after acquiring an additional 643,996 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,044.2% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 7,719 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,179.3% during the second quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.3 %

AMZN opened at $112.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 100.88, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,148 shares of company stock worth $15,764,696. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

