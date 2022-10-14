FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.6% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,377,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792,220 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,611,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,990,845,000 after buying an additional 1,590,742 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,092,843,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,360,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,639,810,000 after buying an additional 877,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,607,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,536,598,000 after buying an additional 805,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Berenberg Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.75.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $109.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

