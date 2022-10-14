Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 156,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,509 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $28,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ferrari by 787.5% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at $374,511,000. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 32.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RACE opened at $183.45 on Friday. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $167.45 and a 1-year high of $278.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.85.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.27. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 40.61%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ferrari from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.00.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

