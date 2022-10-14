Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $1.65 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,866.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,517 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,728 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,303,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $13,327,000. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $490,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $518,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $5,287,000. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,148 shares of company stock valued at $15,764,696 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $112.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.18. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 100.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.39.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

