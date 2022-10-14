Founders Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,044.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,719 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Southern Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,179.3% during the second quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,399.3% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,099.5% during the second quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 21,335 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 20,365 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,548.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 182,799 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $19,415,000 after purchasing an additional 171,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,149.7% during the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,171 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 30,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com Stock Performance

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,148 shares of company stock worth $15,764,696. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $112.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

