Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Sells $60,155.40 in Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $60,155.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Freshworks Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $12.98 on Friday. Freshworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $53.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.92.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Freshworks had a negative net margin of 68.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $121.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. Equities research analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FRSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Freshworks to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Freshworks from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Freshworks in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 6.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 70,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 57.6% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

