Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 652,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 349,272 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $29,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLPI. CWM LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 878.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $47.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.46. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $52.87.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $326.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.40 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.03%.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,671,636. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on GLPI shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

