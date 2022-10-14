Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Purchases 1,115 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,357 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.0% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $25,228,507,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 30,391.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,075,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $149,333,000 after purchasing an additional 25,989,570 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Apple by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,903,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,793,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,354,484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Apple by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,407,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,034 shares of company stock worth $46,105,704 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $142.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.91.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Wedbush raised their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Apple from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.35.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

