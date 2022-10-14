GSB Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,572 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,009.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,899 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,050.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,004,228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008,600 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,053.0% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $770,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915,879 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,089.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,800,274 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $509,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $14,053,756,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,958.2% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,083,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $327,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933,398 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Cowen lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.39.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 321,148 shares of company stock valued at $15,764,696 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $112.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.88, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

