Hall Private Wealth Advisors Has $7.42 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,468.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,895 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,174 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.2% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Amazon.com by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.39.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $112.53 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.37 and a 200-day moving average of $126.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,148 shares of company stock worth $15,764,696. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.