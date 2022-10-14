Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,218,000 after purchasing an additional 596,516 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 13.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,295,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,690,000 after purchasing an additional 266,428 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,850,000 after purchasing an additional 160,819 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth $7,451,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1,942.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 130,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 124,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $49.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.97. Hancock Whitney Co. has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $331.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $61,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hancock Whitney news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 26,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $1,248,201.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,506,995.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $61,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Hancock Whitney Profile

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

