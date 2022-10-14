Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,635 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HR. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 479.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,767,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772,676 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $113,048,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $76,409,000. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 55.7% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,453,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 107.1% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 4,250,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,390 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HR opened at $19.44 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $34.83. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 67.04 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.98.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.73%.

HR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

