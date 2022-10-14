Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 740,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,369,814 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $12,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 84,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period.

HCSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Healthcare Services Group to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

HCSG opened at $12.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $950.85 million, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.85. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $23.61.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $424.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.22 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.2138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 215.00%.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

