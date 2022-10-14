Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $2,419,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 466,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,829,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $16,506,000. Finally, Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $109.37 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $320.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

