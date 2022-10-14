Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stake Lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 400,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,416 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $30,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 32.9% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 9.6% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 17,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 89.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 233,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,315,000 after buying an additional 109,900 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 51.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $67.34 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $92.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.03 and a 200-day moving average of $78.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSIC. Barrington Research cut their target price on Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Henry Schein to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

