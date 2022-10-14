Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 16.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. 59.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HOMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Insider Activity

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

In other news, Director Jim Rankin sold 11,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $265,540.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 209,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,295.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Alex R. Lieblong purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.19 per share, for a total transaction of $503,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jim Rankin sold 11,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $265,540.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 209,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,295.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HOMB opened at $24.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.50. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $26.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $243.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.63 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.