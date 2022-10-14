Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 16.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. 59.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HOMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.
Insider Activity
Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance
Shares of HOMB opened at $24.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.50. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $26.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.
Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $243.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.63 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.48%.
Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile
Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB)
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
- Does Short Selling In AMC Mean The Stock Is A Horror Movie?
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.