iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Shares Gap Up to $2.47

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.47, but opened at $2.70. iBio shares last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 303 shares changing hands.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded iBio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 6.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -3.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in iBio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in iBio by 164.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 716,295 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iBio by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 54,084 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iBio by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 164,664 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in iBio by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

