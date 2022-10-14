iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Shares Gap Up to $2.47

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.47, but opened at $2.70. iBio shares last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 303 shares changing hands.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded iBio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 6.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -3.65.
iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
