Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.97. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.89.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

IRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point set a $24.50 price target on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.72.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

