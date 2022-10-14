Insider Buying: Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Director Acquires 235,200.00 in Stock

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) Director Michael Liebowitz acquired 60,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 3.92 per share, with a total value of 235,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 95,587 shares in the company, valued at 374,701.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Michael Liebowitz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 10th, Michael Liebowitz acquired 40,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of 3.93 per share, with a total value of 157,200.00.
- On Monday, October 10th, Michael Liebowitz bought 40,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of 3.93 per share, with a total value of 157,200.00.
Douglas Elliman Trading Up 4.0 %
Shares of NYSE:DOUG opened at 4.66 on Friday. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a 52-week low of 3.83 and a 52-week high of 12.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 4.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of 5.47.
Douglas Elliman Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Douglas Elliman by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Douglas Elliman by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 69,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Douglas Elliman by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Douglas Elliman by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Douglas Elliman by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. 61.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Douglas Elliman Company Profile
Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Douglas Elliman (DOUG)
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
- Does Short Selling In AMC Mean The Stock Is A Horror Movie?
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Elliman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Elliman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.